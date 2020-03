Newly infected with coronavirus arrived in Kyrgyzstan from Umrah on March 12-13. The Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova announced at a briefing.

According to her, this is a man and woman, born in 1960.

Recall, two more Kyrgyzstanis tested positive for coronavirus today in Nookat district. In total, 16 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country. Most of the patients visited Saudi Arabia for Umrah. An emergency situation regime has been introduced in the republic.