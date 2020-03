Two more coronavirus cases have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova announced at a briefing.

According to her, the infected, 60, are natives of Nookat district. They were hospitalized in the infectious diseases ward. Their condition is satisfactory.

At least 16 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today. An emergency regime has been introduced in the republic.