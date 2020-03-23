18:56
No problems with supply of wheat from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan

There are no problems with supply of wheat from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev told at a briefing.

According to him, Kazakhstan has banned export of a number of products, but it does not apply to the EAEU countries.

«Necessary food products are delivered daily. There are no restrictions on cargo transportation across the border,» Erkin Asrandiev said.

He added that 631 million soms were allocated from the State Reserves Fund for the purchase of food wheat. In addition, 800 million was allocated for preferential lending to flour mills.
