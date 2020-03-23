17:24
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Courts to work as usual

The judicial bodies work as usual in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Supreme Court reported.

Precautionary measures have been stepped up in the courts, work on disinfection of rooms and other measures for the prevention of coronavirus are carried out.

«For safety reasons, we ask you to come to judicial institutions in medical masks and observe order and discipline. Precautionary measures do not influence work of the courts, since they consider cases that have different periods for consideration, filing of claims, appeals of judicial acts, choose of a preventive measure. If there are difficulties with appearance due to public transport and difficulties in movements through the republic, the parties have the right to send all their objections and arguments by mail in writing or to register in the registry of the courts at the place of residence for sending them to a higher authority,» the Supreme Court said.

The court noted that in order to avoid spread of the virus, only plaintiffs, defendants, accused, victims and their lawyers, representatives, and state prosecutors will be allowed into the courtrooms. Other persons are asked to refrain from attending public hearings.

Up to date, 14 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Kyrgyzstan. An emergency regime has been introduced in the republic.
