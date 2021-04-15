11:59
Automatic audio, video recording system to appear in courts by 2022

An automatic audio and video recording system will be introduced in all courts of Kyrgyzstan by 2022. It was announced today at the presentation of the second phase of the program with participation of representatives of the Supreme Court and members of the Constitutional Chamber.

It is noted that the implemented system minimizes risks of corruption and will help to conduct court processes online.

A special department Adilet Sot at the Judicial Department carries out technical development.

Acting head of the organization, Rustam Shabyev told that the pilot project was launched in 2018. The automated system was successfully implemented in three session halls of the Bishkek City Court. At least 77 halls in 30 courts have been already equipped with this system in 2019. At the third stage, 47 courts were involved in the pilot project.
link: https://24.kg/english/190180/
views: 95
