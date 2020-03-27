State of emergency in Kyrgyzstan: Courts to suspend work

The courts of Osh, Jalal-Abad regions and Bishkek city will suspend their work in connection with imposing a state of emergency in these territories. Press service of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«The Chui Regional and Interdistrict Courts of Chui region will also suspend their work. Activities of these courts are suspended for one week. At the same time, judges and staff of the courts will be on duty in shifts,» the Supreme Court said.

As of today, there are 58 COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.