Kyrgyz courts acquit 276 people for a year

Kyrgyzstan’s courts have acquitted 276 people in 2017. MP Bakyt Torobaev said this at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on constitutional legislation, state structure, judicial, legal issues and regulations of the Parliament.

According to the Prosecutor General, Otkurbek Dzhamshitov, such figures are an indicator of democracy in the country.

«Courts of the neighboring countries acquit just a couple of people every year. If a case was initiated illegally or the investigation was wrong, it is necessary to take measures against the law enforcement officers,» the Prosecutor General said.

The committee hears the report of the Prosecutor General’s Office for 2017.