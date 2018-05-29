14:17
USD 68.24
EUR 79.69
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyz courts acquit 276 people for a year

Kyrgyzstan’s courts have acquitted 276 people in 2017. MP Bakyt Torobaev said this at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on constitutional legislation, state structure, judicial, legal issues and regulations of the Parliament.

According to the Prosecutor General, Otkurbek Dzhamshitov, such figures are an indicator of democracy in the country.

«Courts of the neighboring countries acquit just a couple of people every year. If a case was initiated illegally or the investigation was wrong, it is necessary to take measures against the law enforcement officers,» the Prosecutor General said.

The committee hears the report of the Prosecutor General’s Office for 2017.
link:
views: 64
Print
Related
About 743 people deported from Kyrgyzstan since January
Half of Kyrgyzstan's population has no access to family doctors
Next generation of migrants to lose contact with Kyrgyzstan
Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to meet in Fergana on border issues
Kyrgyzstan has only ten archaeologists
Black list of judges by human rights defenders, lawyers and attorneys
Agreement with Russia to increase capacity of Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan
U.S. changes Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan to achieve its goals in Afghanistan
Negotiations on Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China railway started
Kyrgyzstan and Zimbabwe establish diplomatic relations
Popular
Beshbarmak cooked in Bishkek included in Guinness Book of World Records Beshbarmak cooked in Bishkek included in Guinness Book of World Records
Kyrgyzstan conducts “Illegal Alien” operation Kyrgyzstan conducts “Illegal Alien” operation
Deputies propose to introduce Open Skies policy in Kyrgyzstan Deputies propose to introduce Open Skies policy in Kyrgyzstan
Chairman of State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy Chairman of State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy