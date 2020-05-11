16:25
Kyrgyzstan to transform inter-district courts into administrative ones

Inter-district courts will be transformed into administrative ones in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Supreme Court reported.

Economic cases that were previously considered by inter-district courts will be considered by district ones.

«Earlier, the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed the Law on Amending Certain Legislative Acts of the Kyrgyz Republic — the Civil Procedure Code, the Code on Non-Tax Income, the Administrative Procedure Code, the Laws on the Supreme Court and Local Courts and on Approving the Structure of Local Courts and the Staff Number of Judges at Local Courts of the Kyrgyz Republic. The law aims to optimize functioning of the judicial system, provides for eradication of the practice of unreasonable return of cases for a new judicial review, and also simplifies the procedure for considering statements against the actions of bailiffs and a number of other changes,» the Supreme Court said.
