Only a third of Kyrgyzstanis positively assess work of courts

Attitude of citizens of Kyrgyzstan to courts is the worst. Only a third of respondents positively assessed their work, negatively — 61 percent. Results of a survey of the International Republican Institute say.

Other 52 percent of respondents negatively assessed the work of political parties, 35 percent — of trade unions.

At the same time, 70 percent of Kyrgyzstanis positively evaluate the work of the National Bank. The media and the army take the second place with 68 percent each.

The International Republican Institute (IRI) conducted a traditional survey among citizens of Kyrgyzstan. At least 1,483 people from all over the country participated in it. The survey was conducted from November 21 to December 3, 2019.