More than 130 tourists from Egypt, Thailand return to Bishkek

More than 130 tourists — Kyrgyzstanis returned from Egypt and Thailand to Bishkek today. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Foreign Ministry, together with the Association of Tour Operators of Kyrgyzstan, with the support of the Kazakh side, worked out the return of 126 tourists from Sharm el-Sheikh (Egypt) and 11 tourists — from Bangkok (Thailand).

«Upon arrival at the international airport of Almaty, Kyrgyzstanis, accompanied by employees of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, were taken by special transport to Bishkek. Currently, all arrivals are placed under observation in a medical institution for an appropriate examination,» the statement says.

There are still citizens of Kyrgyzstan in different countries, who cannot return to the Kyrgyz Republic due to closure of air boundaries.

All international flights are canceled except for flights to Russia.

Recall, 14 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. An emergency situation regime has been introduced in the republic.