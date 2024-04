Low-cost airline Pobeda started flights from Moscow (Vnukovo) to Osh (Kyrgyzstan). Statement of the airline says.

«The first flight took place on April 26 with 100 percent load. Moscow — Osh (Kyrgyzstan) flights will be operated daily,» the press release says.

Kyrgyzstan became the sixth foreign destination for the low-cost carrier. The company also operates flights to Turkey, UAE, Belarus, Armenia and Uzbekistan.