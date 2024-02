Flights are delayed at Osh International Airport due to thick fog and snow. The press service of Manas International Airport OJSC reported.

Several flights have already been delayed. Two flights also did not reach Osh airport due to bad weather — from Istanbul and Moscow. They landed in Bishkek.

Visibility in the area of Osh airport is: horizontally — 100 meters, vertically — 46 meters.

You can monitor the flight situation in the southern capital on the airport’s online scoreboard.