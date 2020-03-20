Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Almost all international flights canceled

All international flights to / from Bishkek and Osh are canceled from March 20. The decision was made by the Republican Emergency Response Center.

The exception is freight traffic, as well as passenger flights on the following routes:

Moscow — Bishkek — Moscow flight will be operated once a week;

Moscow — Osh — Moscow flight will be operated once a week;

Novosibirsk — Bishkek — Novosibirsk flight will be operated once a week.

The Republican Emergency Response Center reminds that these measures are taken to prevent import of new cases of coronavirus and will be temporary — until special notice.