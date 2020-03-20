13:17
USD 72.90
EUR 81.83
RUB 0.98
English

Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Almost all international flights canceled

All international flights to / from Bishkek and Osh are canceled from March 20. The decision was made by the Republican Emergency Response Center.

The exception is freight traffic, as well as passenger flights on the following routes:

Moscow — Bishkek — Moscow flight will be operated once a week;

Moscow — Osh — Moscow flight will be operated once a week;

Novosibirsk — Bishkek — Novosibirsk flight will be operated once a week.

The Republican Emergency Response Center reminds that these measures are taken to prevent import of new cases of coronavirus and will be temporary — until special notice.
link: https://24.kg/english/147258/
views: 228
Print
Related
Infected with coronavirus arrived in Kyrgyzstan by different flights
Coronavirus cases registered in 160 countries
Kyrgyzstanis can not return home due to coronavirus pandemic
Emergency situation declared in Nookat district due to coronavirus
At least 700 additional beds organized for observation in south of Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Condition of infected Suzak residents is satisfactory
Largest social media declare war on fake coronavirus news
New coronavirus cases registered in Nookat district of Kyrgyzstan
Three more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan prepares almost 2,000 places for coronavirus observation
Popular
Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list) Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list)
All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
20 March, Friday
13:07
Price hikes in Bishkek: Mayor continues inspections Price hikes in Bishkek: Mayor continues inspections
12:51
Infected with coronavirus arrived in Kyrgyzstan by different flights
12:40
Coronavirus cases registered in 160 countries
12:30
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in one Bishkek district only
12:10
Tourist agencies of Kyrgyzstan ask Sooronbai Jeenbekov for help