Direct flights to Tashkent from Bishkek and Osh cities have been opened. The press service of Manas International Airport OJSC reported.

According to it, Tez Jet airline received permission to operate regular flights to Uzbekistan from Manas and Osh International Airports. Thus, the number of regular flights from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan has been increased.

Flights Bishkek — Tashkent — Bishkek and Osh — Tashkent — Osh will be operated on RJ-85 and MD-83 aircraft.