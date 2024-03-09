Ural Airlines to resume Bishkek – Sochi flights

This spring, Ural Airlines will open flights from Sochi to Tashkent, Namangan, Bishkek, and also to Dubai.

As the press service of Sochi Airport said, flights to Tashkent (Uzbekistan) are planned from April 1 on Mondays and Thursdays. Travel time will be 3 hours 40 minutes.

Sochi — Bishkek flights will resume on Saturdays starting from May 25. The flight will take 3 hours 55 minutes.

All flights will be operated on medium-haul Airbus A320 aircraft, designed for 162 passengers.

The Sochi-based airline currently operates its flight program to nine destinations.