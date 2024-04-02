12:07
Ural Airlines to open Samara – Bishkek flight from April 26

Russian Ural Airlines will open a flight Samara — Bishkek. Tickets are already on sale in the airline’s booking system.

The planes will take off on the route from April 26. The flights will be operated weekly every Friday. Departure time from Samara is 4.10 a.m. local time, and arrival at the destination is at 9.15 a.m. Travel time will be three hours and five minutes.

Departure time from Bishkek is 10.30 a.m. and landing at Kurumoch is at 11.50 a.m. Travel time will be 3 hours and 20 minutes.

Airbus A320 airplanes will operate on this route.
