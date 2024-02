Bishkek — Jalal-Abad flight was diverted to Osh airport due to unfavorable weather conditions. The press service of Manas International Airport reported.

In addition, Jalal-Abad — Bishkek flight will be operated from Osh International Airport.

«Visibility in the area of Jalal-Abad airport at the moment is 2,000 meters with a norm of 5,000 meters,» press service of the airport informed.