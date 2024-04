Flights from Bishkek to Sochi will be resumed. Manas International Airport JSC reported.

Russian Ural Airlines will start to operate a regular flight Sochi — Bishkek — Sochi on May 25.

Flights from Manas International Airport to Sochi will be operated once a week — on Saturdays.

Manas International Airport recommends to contact the airline directly for all questions related to the mentioned direction.