Express coronavirus tests distributed among regions of Kyrgyzstan

Express tests for coronavirus have been distributed among regions of Kyrgyzstan. Head of the Public Health Department Ainura Akmatova told at a briefing.

According to her, they allow to get a result in 15-20 minutes that will reduce stay of Kyrgyzstanis under observation.

«The tests will be used today. Instructions for their use have been approved. There are specialists and equipment for their use in the country,» she said.

Ainura Akmatova added that a large number of tests were sent to Jalal-Abad and Osh regions.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has purchased 5,000 express tests for detection of coronavirus.

Up to date, 14 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Kyrgyzstan. An emergency regime has been introduced in the republic.