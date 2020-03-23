09:48
USD 83.53
EUR 90.10
RUB 1.07
English

Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan purchases 5,000 express coronavirus tests

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has purchased 5,000 express tests for coronavirus. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

The express tests have been purchased at the expense of the funds from a special account to prevent spread of coronavirus in the country. «Their advantage over traditional testing methods is the ease of use, low price and speed of obtaining the result,» the center said.

The tests will allow getting a result within 20 minutes and bringing its spread under control. Specialists will begin to use them today.

Up to date, 14 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Kyrgyzstan. An emergency situation regime has been introduced in the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/147573/
views: 38
Print
Related
Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan discuss fight against coronavirus
Condition of two coronavirus infected moderately severe, no new cases registered
14 quarantine posts set up all over Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan not to stop social payments due to emergency situation regime
Emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan: Quarantine posts set up in country
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Government agencies to work as usual
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Roadblocks set up at entrances and exits from Bishkek
Coronavirus registered in 171 countries of the world
Emergency situation: Trolleybuses to continue working in Bishkek
Consular Departments of Russia in Kyrgyzstan not to receive citizens
Popular
Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month
Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to close air boundaries for all countries except Russia Kyrgyzstan to close air boundaries for all countries except Russia
List of temporarily canceled flights at Manas airport updated List of temporarily canceled flights at Manas airport updated
23 March, Monday
09:42
Schedule of flights from Moscow planned for March 23 changed Schedule of flights from Moscow planned for March 23 ch...
09:31
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan purchases 5,000 express coronavirus tests
09:22
Kyrgyzstani attempts to smuggle 4,000 face masks into Kazakhstan
09:13
Driver knocks down and kills guy in hit-and-run in Bishkek
09:01
Issue of drivers in Iran resolved, they return to Kyrgyzstan
22 March, Sunday
19:21
Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan discuss fight against coronavirus
19:15
Condition of two coronavirus infected moderately severe, no new cases registered
19:10
14 quarantine posts set up all over Kyrgyzstan
19:05
Emergency situation regime in Kyrgyzstan: Buses run in Bishkek
15:56
Kyrgyzstan not to stop social payments due to emergency situation regime