Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan purchases 5,000 express coronavirus tests

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has purchased 5,000 express tests for coronavirus. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

The express tests have been purchased at the expense of the funds from a special account to prevent spread of coronavirus in the country. «Their advantage over traditional testing methods is the ease of use, low price and speed of obtaining the result,» the center said.

The tests will allow getting a result within 20 minutes and bringing its spread under control. Specialists will begin to use them today.

Up to date, 14 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Kyrgyzstan. An emergency situation regime has been introduced in the republic.