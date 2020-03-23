09:48
USD 83.53
EUR 90.10
RUB 1.07
English

Driver knocks down and kills guy in hit-and-run in Bishkek

A driver, who is suspected of fatal hitting a 20-year-old pedestrian, was detained in Bishkek. Department of the Patrol Police Service of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic incident occurred the day before at 23.35 on Maldybaev Street. «The driver fled from the scene of the traffic accident, and the pedestrian was taken to the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics, but doctors could not save him. The suspect was detained, he turned out to be 21-year-old A. Sh. He was taken to the Bishkek Central Internal Affairs Department to clarify the circumstances,» the department said.

The fact was registered; investigation has begun. The car was placed on impoundment lot.
link: https://24.kg/english/147566/
views: 78
Print
Related
Train collides with minibus in Belovodskoye village, woman killed
Mercedes-Benz car rolls over in Osh region
Three minors injured in traffic accident in Bishkek
Drunk driver knocks down and kills woman in Alamedin district
Two vehicles collide on bypass road in Issyk-Ata district
Two cars collide in Bishkek, one of them turns over
Lexus car rams into three cars, crashes into tree in Bishkek
Seven people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway
Car crashes into billboard in Bishkek
Truck crashes into store in Bishkek
Popular
Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month
Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to close air boundaries for all countries except Russia Kyrgyzstan to close air boundaries for all countries except Russia
List of temporarily canceled flights at Manas airport updated List of temporarily canceled flights at Manas airport updated
23 March, Monday
09:42
Schedule of flights from Moscow planned for March 23 changed Schedule of flights from Moscow planned for March 23 ch...
09:31
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan purchases 5,000 express coronavirus tests
09:22
Kyrgyzstani attempts to smuggle 4,000 face masks into Kazakhstan
09:13
Driver knocks down and kills guy in hit-and-run in Bishkek
09:01
Issue of drivers in Iran resolved, they return to Kyrgyzstan
22 March, Sunday
19:21
Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan discuss fight against coronavirus
19:15
Condition of two coronavirus infected moderately severe, no new cases registered
19:10
14 quarantine posts set up all over Kyrgyzstan
19:05
Emergency situation regime in Kyrgyzstan: Buses run in Bishkek
15:56
Kyrgyzstan not to stop social payments due to emergency situation regime