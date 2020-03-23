09:48
USD 83.53
EUR 90.10
RUB 1.07
English

Issue of drivers in Iran resolved, they return to Kyrgyzstan

Issue of freight forwarders from Kyrgyzstan stuck in Iran due to coronavirus pandemic and border closure has been resolved, they are returning to their homeland. Press service of the Government reported.

For more than two weeks, 60 truck drivers could not return to the Kyrgyz Republic, they remained in Iran due to closure of borders by Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

Related news
Over 60 Kyrgyz freight forwarders stay in Iran
«Currently, 21 out of 60 drivers are located on the territory of the Russian Federation, they are heading towards the Russian-Kazakh border, to Karaozek checkpoint. 10 vehicles are awaiting passage through Samur checkpoint on the border of Azerbaijan with Russia. At least 25 vehicles are sent to Kyrgyzstan through the territory of Kazakhstan. Another driver is quarantined after crossing the border of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the Russian Federation, as he is a citizen of Kazakhstan,» the statement says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic notes that this issue is under special control, and constant communication is maintained with the drivers.

Recall, Kyrgyz drivers, who got stuck in Iran, asked to expedite resolution of the issue of their return to their homeland, since they did not have money for either diesel fuel or food, and they could not receive money transfers there.
link: https://24.kg/english/147562/
views: 68
Print
Related
Kyrgyz drivers stuck on Iran’s border leave for Azerbaijan
Kyrgyzstan suspends flights to Iran amid coronavirus threat
Over 60 Kyrgyz freight forwarders stay in Iran
Parliamentary speaker asks Ambassador of Iran to help drivers stuck at border
Kyrgyz drivers stuck at Iran’s border ask Foreign Ministry to resolve issue
Ambassador of Iran to Kyrgyzstan completes his diplomatic mission
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Vice President of Iran
Kyrgyzstanis win 2 gold medals at International Freestyle Wrestling Tournament
Football player from Kyrgyzstan to play for Iranian club
Ambassador of Iran to Kyrgyzstan tells about development of relations
Popular
Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month
Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to close air boundaries for all countries except Russia Kyrgyzstan to close air boundaries for all countries except Russia
List of temporarily canceled flights at Manas airport updated List of temporarily canceled flights at Manas airport updated
23 March, Monday
09:42
Schedule of flights from Moscow planned for March 23 changed Schedule of flights from Moscow planned for March 23 ch...
09:31
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan purchases 5,000 express coronavirus tests
09:22
Kyrgyzstani attempts to smuggle 4,000 face masks into Kazakhstan
09:13
Driver knocks down and kills guy in hit-and-run in Bishkek
09:01
Issue of drivers in Iran resolved, they return to Kyrgyzstan
22 March, Sunday
19:21
Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan discuss fight against coronavirus
19:15
Condition of two coronavirus infected moderately severe, no new cases registered
19:10
14 quarantine posts set up all over Kyrgyzstan
19:05
Emergency situation regime in Kyrgyzstan: Buses run in Bishkek
15:56
Kyrgyzstan not to stop social payments due to emergency situation regime