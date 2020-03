The emergency situation regime will bring some inconvenience. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a meeting of the Emergency Response Center on coronavirus.

According to him, human qualities are manifested precisely in such situations.

Related news Emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan: Quarantine posts set up in country

«You need to understand that emergency situation is a temporary need. I would like to assure that all social payments will not stop. The most important thing is to take measures to eradicate the spread of infection in a timely manner, so I ask you to follow all the prescribed rules,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.

As of today, at least 14 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country. An emergency situation regime has been introduced in the republic.