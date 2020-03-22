17:02
Emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan: Quarantine posts set up in country

Quarantine posts have been set up in Kyrgyzstan in connection with the outbreak of coronavirus. Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Kalys Akhmatov announced at a briefing.

According to him, the emergency situation regime was introduced by the order of the Prime Minister after people infected with coronavirus were registered in two regions and Bishkek.

«An emergency situation regime has been introduced, from today on all state bodies are working according to a special regime. Quarantine posts have been set up where employees of the Ministry of Emergencies, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as local authorities, work. The quarantine posts were set up to prevent further spread of the virus. Citizens passing these posts should have documents with them,» Kalys Akhmatov said.

He noted that people who need to leave the city will be let through without problems.

«There is information that nobody will be let through these posts. This is not true. State of health will be checked at the post,» the deputy minister added.

As of today, at least 14 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country. An emergency situation regime has been introduced in the republic.
