13:38
USD 72.90
EUR 81.83
RUB 0.98
English

Emergency situation regime introduced in Batken district of Kyrgyzstan

An emergency situation regime has been introduced in Batken district of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

According to it, a resident of Samarkandek village tested positive for coronavirus today.

«Head of the district Kalanbek Markaev introduced an emergency situation regime in Samarkandek, Ak-Sai and Ak-Tatyr villages. Roadblocks are being set up in these rural areas,» the press service noted.

Recall, Batken district is the third district, where an emergency is introduced. Previously, it was introduced in Suzak and Nookat districts, where cases of coronavirus were also registered. In total, there are 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan as of today.
link: https://24.kg/english/147411/
views: 171
Print
Related
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Over 800 doctors undergo training
Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month
Flights to Bishkek, Osh to be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays
Security Council considers additional measures to fight against coronavirus
Charter flights organized for citizens of Kyrgyzstan stuck abroad
Public transport and market stop working in Karakol
Infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan in satisfactory condition
Italy has highest coronavirus death rate in world
20,000 coronavirus test systems to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Citizens to be fined for holding mass events
Popular
Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list) Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list)
All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
21 March, Saturday
13:24
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Over 800 doctors undergo training Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Over 800 doctors undergo tra...
13:07
Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month
12:36
Flights to Bishkek, Osh to be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays
12:25
Security Council considers additional measures to fight against coronavirus
12:14
Charter flights organized for citizens of Kyrgyzstan stuck abroad