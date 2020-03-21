Emergency situation regime introduced in Batken district of Kyrgyzstan

An emergency situation regime has been introduced in Batken district of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

According to it, a resident of Samarkandek village tested positive for coronavirus today.

«Head of the district Kalanbek Markaev introduced an emergency situation regime in Samarkandek, Ak-Sai and Ak-Tatyr villages. Roadblocks are being set up in these rural areas,» the press service noted.

Recall, Batken district is the third district, where an emergency is introduced. Previously, it was introduced in Suzak and Nookat districts, where cases of coronavirus were also registered. In total, there are 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan as of today.