12:07
USD 72.90
EUR 81.83
RUB 0.98
English

Italy has highest coronavirus death rate in world

Up to date, the number of deaths from coronavirus in Italy is higher than in the Chinese Hubei province, where the virus came from. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

At least 11,397 people died of the virus (an increase of 1,370), including 4,032 people died in Italy, and 3,139 — in Hubei. Iran takes the 3rd place in the mortality rate from coronavirus, where 1,433 deaths were registered.

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 166 countries.

At least 275,427 cases of the virus are registered all over the world. During the day, the figure grew by 31,006 people. At least 194,100 people got infected outside PRC, and in the republic itself — 81,279. The highest number of infected is in Italy (47,021), Spain (21,571), Germany (19,848), Iran (19,644), USA (19,624) and France (12,632).

The number of recovered is increasing — 88,235 (210 people per day).

As of today, 12 cases of coronavirus have already been registered in Kyrgyzstan. At least 49 cases were reported in Kazakhstan, in Uzbekistan — 33. All of these countries closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/147406/
views: 75
Print
Related
Public transport and market stop working in Karakol
Infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan in satisfactory condition
20,000 coronavirus test systems to be delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Citizens to be fined for holding mass events
All people arriving in Kyrgyzstan to be placed under home observation
Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Control posts to be set up at entrance to Issyk-Kul region
Control over ban on holding mass events to be tightened in Kyrgyzstan
Public transport suspends work in Osh city
282 people arrived together with coronavirus-infected pilgrims
Popular
Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list) Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list)
All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
21 March, Saturday
11:58
Public transport and market stop working in Karakol Public transport and market stop working in Karakol
11:51
Infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan in satisfactory condition
11:42
Italy has highest coronavirus death rate in world
11:03
Public transport in Bishkek to be disinfected four times a day
10:55
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in most of Bishkek districts