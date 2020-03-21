Italy has highest coronavirus death rate in world

Up to date, the number of deaths from coronavirus in Italy is higher than in the Chinese Hubei province, where the virus came from. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

At least 11,397 people died of the virus (an increase of 1,370), including 4,032 people died in Italy, and 3,139 — in Hubei. Iran takes the 3rd place in the mortality rate from coronavirus, where 1,433 deaths were registered.

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 166 countries.

At least 275,427 cases of the virus are registered all over the world. During the day, the figure grew by 31,006 people. At least 194,100 people got infected outside PRC, and in the republic itself — 81,279. The highest number of infected is in Italy (47,021), Spain (21,571), Germany (19,848), Iran (19,644), USA (19,624) and France (12,632).

The number of recovered is increasing — 88,235 (210 people per day).

As of today, 12 cases of coronavirus have already been registered in Kyrgyzstan. At least 49 cases were reported in Kazakhstan, in Uzbekistan — 33. All of these countries closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.