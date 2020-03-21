All people arriving in Kyrgyzstan to be placed under home observation

All people arriving in Kyrgyzstan will be placed under home observation. Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Tolo Isakov told at a briefing.

He noted that the Ministry of Health has changed the algorithm of actions.

«Arrivals from foreign countries will be placed in hospitals, observation points only if they have symptoms of a disease,» the official said.

Tolo Isakov noted that in case of violation of quarantine requirements, home observation, the most stringent measures will be applied.

As of today, 12 cases of coronavirus are registered in Kyrgyzstan. All the infected are pilgrims, who arrived from Umrah.