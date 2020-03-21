Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: CEC does not support initiative to postpone elections

Members of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan did not support the initiative to postpone the elections due to coronavirus. Member of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan Atyr Abdrakhmatova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, most members of the commission did not support the proposal to include the issue of an appeal to the President and the Parliament on postponement of elections in connection with the spread of coronavirus in the Kyrgyz Republic on the agenda.

The CEC member noted that under the law, elections are canceled when a state of emergency is introduced.

«We tried for the second time to raise this issue. CEC is a collegial body, we proposed to discuss the risks. Members of precinct election commissions, people may just get scared or fall ill and not go to the polls, what will happen in this case? Moreover, it is recommended to stay at home not to spread the virus,» she said.

The CEC cannot cancel or postpone the elections, it does not have the authority to do it, but it can appeal to the President or Parliament. But only four members of the Central Election Commission supported the proposal. Atyr Abdrakhmatova

Elections of deputies of city and rural council will be held on April 12. Voting will be held in 25 rural administrations and 5 cities — Osh, Tokmak, Karakol, Balykchi and Mailuu-Suu. At least 22 political parties submitted applications to participate in the elections of deputies of city councils.