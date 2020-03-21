09:04
USD 72.90
EUR 81.83
RUB 0.98
English

Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: CEC does not support initiative to postpone elections

Members of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan did not support the initiative to postpone the elections due to coronavirus. Member of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan Atyr Abdrakhmatova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, most members of the commission did not support the proposal to include the issue of an appeal to the President and the Parliament on postponement of elections in connection with the spread of coronavirus in the Kyrgyz Republic on the agenda.

The CEC member noted that under the law, elections are canceled when a state of emergency is introduced.

«We tried for the second time to raise this issue. CEC is a collegial body, we proposed to discuss the risks. Members of precinct election commissions, people may just get scared or fall ill and not go to the polls, what will happen in this case? Moreover, it is recommended to stay at home not to spread the virus,» she said.

The CEC cannot cancel or postpone the elections, it does not have the authority to do it, but it can appeal to the President or Parliament. But only four members of the Central Election Commission supported the proposal.

Atyr Abdrakhmatova

Elections of deputies of city and rural council will be held on April 12. Voting will be held in 25 rural administrations and 5 cities — Osh, Tokmak, Karakol, Balykchi and Mailuu-Suu. At least 22 political parties submitted applications to participate in the elections of deputies of city councils.
link: https://24.kg/english/147378/
views: 33
Print
Related
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Parties speak for postponement of local elections
Sooronbai Jeenbekov receives CEC Chairwoman Nurzhan Shaildabekova
Elections 2020: 6,745 citizens registered in Tokmak for two months
Mass registration of citizens in cities before local elections continues
Local elections to cost Kyrgyzstan 64.2 million soms
President Jeenbekov visits renovated building of CEC
President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission
CEC should pay private media for campaign materials of candidates
CEC early terminates deputy powers of Muzaffar Isakov
Son of chief accountant of SDPK election headquarters leaves Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list) Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list)
All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
21 March, Saturday
08:52
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: CEC does not support initiative to postpone elections Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: CEC does not support initiat...
20 March, Friday
17:56
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar continues to fall in Kyrgyzstan
17:50
All resorts in Issyk-Kul region to be shut down due to coronavirus
17:43
USAID allocates 66 million soms to combat coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
17:36
Control over ban on holding mass events to be tightened in Kyrgyzstan
17:27
Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan predicts drop in country's GDP