Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan predicts drop in country's GDP

«As of today, we forecast a negative growth of the Kyrgyz economy,» the Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Sanzhar Mukanbetov said at a round table discussion.

According to him, volatility of exchange rates and the coronavirus pandemic will have an impact. The head of the Ministry of Economy noted that the country needs to move away from imports and think about its own production.

«There is a force majeure situation in the country now. The issue of introducing an emergency is a matter of time. Therefore, I think we will discuss the issue of preferences in 1-2 weeks,» he stressed.

Sanzhar Mukanbetov noted that the Kyrgyz Republic currently has an opportunity to change the vector of economic development towards the growth of its own production and export orientation.