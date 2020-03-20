13:17
Coronavirus cases registered in 160 countries

Up to date, cases of coronavirus have been registered in 160 countries. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

Over the past day, the number of people who got infected with the novel coronavirus has increased by 25,644 people. As of today, 244,421 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

At least 163,200 people were infected outside China, and in the country itself — 81,193. The highest number of the infected is in Italy (41,035), Iran (18,407), Spain (18,077), Germany (15,320), USA (14,250) and France (11,010).

The number of people who have recovered is also increasing — 86,025 (1,912 people for 24 hours). The number of deaths is 10,027 (growth by 1,217 people).

Up to date, six cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. Kazakhstan reported about 44 cases, Uzbekistan — 23. All these countries closed their borders to prevent spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
