13:17
USD 72.90
EUR 81.83
RUB 0.98
English

Tourist agencies of Kyrgyzstan ask Sooronbai Jeenbekov for help

In connection with the spread of coronavirus in the world, tourist agencies ask the President of Kyrgyzstan to urgently implement a package of anti-crisis measures. The Tourism Association of Kyrgyzstan told 24.kg news agency.

«The current situation in the country and measures to prevent the pandemic paralyzed the sale of tours in the field of outbound, inbound and children’s tourism, led to the cancellation of many already concluded agreements and the delay in mutual settlements between participants of the tourism market, including the return of funds along the entire chain of formation and implementation of the tourism product,» the organization informs the head of state.

Travel companies and hospitality industry organizations run out of funds for paying salaries to employees, rent of premises, paying taxes and fees. These are more than 160 travel agencies, about 100 hotel business enterprises, not including sanatorium-resort organizations and children’s summer camps.

«We need a tax break and other support measures,» the appeal to Sooronbai Jeenbekov says.

The Tourism Association proposes to introduce a temporary moratorium (vacation) for travel agencies, sanatorium and resort organizations and the hotel industry on paying taxes and payments to social funds, as it is already done in different countries of the world.

They also ask for assistance to travel agencies and hotels by developing a mechanism for compensation (reimbursement) of direct losses incurred due to the cancellation of tourism programs as a result of restrictions on the movement of tourists and suspension of formation and sale of tourism products.

The organizers of the tourism business also expect exemption from property tax until the fourth quarter of 2020, VAT — for six months, and deferral in payment of interests on loans.
link: https://24.kg/english/147262/
views: 117
Print
Related
Tourism demand drops significantly in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Leading travel bloggers promote winter tourism in Kyrgyzstan
Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev voices problems of tourism industry in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan receives gold award of Wanderlust Travel Magazine
Kyrgyzstan included in 30 top emerging travel destinations for 2020
Kyrgyzstan to get $ 55 million for tourism development
Creativity needed for tourism development in Kyrgyzstan, Prime Minister believes
I fell in love! American traveler shot video about Issyk-Kul
Kazakh blogger: Kyrgyzstan is infinitely unique
Kyrgyz Tourism Awards 2019 competition starts in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list) Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list)
All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Sooronbai Jeenbekov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
20 March, Friday
13:07
Price hikes in Bishkek: Mayor continues inspections Price hikes in Bishkek: Mayor continues inspections
12:51
Infected with coronavirus arrived in Kyrgyzstan by different flights
12:40
Coronavirus cases registered in 160 countries
12:30
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in one Bishkek district only
12:10
Tourist agencies of Kyrgyzstan ask Sooronbai Jeenbekov for help