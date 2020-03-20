Tourist agencies of Kyrgyzstan ask Sooronbai Jeenbekov for help

In connection with the spread of coronavirus in the world, tourist agencies ask the President of Kyrgyzstan to urgently implement a package of anti-crisis measures. The Tourism Association of Kyrgyzstan told 24.kg news agency.

«The current situation in the country and measures to prevent the pandemic paralyzed the sale of tours in the field of outbound, inbound and children’s tourism, led to the cancellation of many already concluded agreements and the delay in mutual settlements between participants of the tourism market, including the return of funds along the entire chain of formation and implementation of the tourism product,» the organization informs the head of state.

Travel companies and hospitality industry organizations run out of funds for paying salaries to employees, rent of premises, paying taxes and fees. These are more than 160 travel agencies, about 100 hotel business enterprises, not including sanatorium-resort organizations and children’s summer camps.

«We need a tax break and other support measures,» the appeal to Sooronbai Jeenbekov says.

The Tourism Association proposes to introduce a temporary moratorium (vacation) for travel agencies, sanatorium and resort organizations and the hotel industry on paying taxes and payments to social funds, as it is already done in different countries of the world.

They also ask for assistance to travel agencies and hotels by developing a mechanism for compensation (reimbursement) of direct losses incurred due to the cancellation of tourism programs as a result of restrictions on the movement of tourists and suspension of formation and sale of tourism products.

The organizers of the tourism business also expect exemption from property tax until the fourth quarter of 2020, VAT — for six months, and deferral in payment of interests on loans.