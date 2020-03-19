15:58
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss measures to combat coronavirus

A telephone conversation took place between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The country leaders discussed joint measures to prevent spread of the coronavirus. They paid special attention to the efforts made to overcome the negative consequences caused by the virus on the trade, economic, social, financial and transport spheres of the two states.

«The issues of stay and transit movement through the territory of Kazakhstan of Kyrgyzstanis returning from third countries were discussed. Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev are unanimous in their opinion on the need to continue joint and coordinated measures to combat the spread of coronavirus infection and its consequences,» the statement says.
