SCNS: Five convicts voluntarily renounce jihadist ideology

Five convicts voluntarily renounced jihadist ideology. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Together with the State Penitentiary Service, active work continues on de-radicalization of members of terrorist and extremist organizations serving sentences in correctional institutions.

The State Committee for National Security noted that the convicts repented and fully recognized the fallacy, futility and utopianism of this ideology, and also urged the population of the country, and especially the youth, to beware of the negative influence of the ideology of the aforementioned religious extremist organization and not to get involved in its activities.