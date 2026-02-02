SCNS conducts raid against Yakyn Inkar: Extremist materials seized

The results of large-scale searches carried out among members of the religious extremist organization Yakyn Inkar have been disclosed. The operational measures were conducted on January 22 as part of a criminal investigation, the press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to the SCNS, searches were conducted at the residences of 18 members of the organization in Issyk-Kul region. During the investigative actions, religious materials of extremist content were discovered and seized, along with mobile phones that may contain evidence of illegal activities. All items were confiscated in accordance with established procedures and attached to the case materials.

It is noted that during preventive measures, the individuals involved publicly renounced their radical views.

The SCNS added that investigative and operational activities are ongoing, and all necessary measures will be taken in accordance with current legislation.