21:27
USD 87.45
EUR 103.64
RUB 1.14
English

SCNS conducts raid against Yakyn Inkar: Extremist materials seized

The results of large-scale searches carried out among members of the religious extremist organization Yakyn Inkar have been disclosed. The operational measures were conducted on January 22 as part of a criminal investigation, the press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to the SCNS, searches were conducted at the residences of 18 members of the organization in Issyk-Kul region. During the investigative actions, religious materials of extremist content were discovered and seized, along with mobile phones that may contain evidence of illegal activities. All items were confiscated in accordance with established procedures and attached to the case materials.

It is noted that during preventive measures, the individuals involved publicly renounced their radical views.

The SCNS added that investigative and operational activities are ongoing, and all necessary measures will be taken in accordance with current legislation.

Yakyn Inkar is a religious movement that has been recognized as extremist and banned in Kyrgyzstan by a court decision. It emerged within Tablighi Jamaat movement but later took shape as a separate group with more radical views.

The ideology of the movement is based on rejecting the authority of official religious institutions and refusing to recognize fatwas issued by the Council of Ulema, which, according to experts, leads to divisions within the Muslim community and social isolation of its followers.
link: https://24.kg/english/360288/
views: 146
Print
Related
Author of extremist publications detained in Osh
Over 150 followers of Yakyn-Inkar renounce movement's ideology in Kyrgyzstan
Balykchy resident arrested for distribution of extremist materials
Hizb ut-Tahrir members detained in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan stands against terrorism, extremism, Islamophobia — MFA
Leader of Hizb ut-Tahrir cell detained
SCNS reports detention of ISIS member in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan tightens fight against extremism
Illegal radical religious cell neutralized in Bishkek
Hizb ut-Tahrir materials confiscated in Bishkek, four women detained
Popular
Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported
EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia
Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall
2 February, Monday
21:03
Adylbek Kasymaliev arrives in UAE on working visit Adylbek Kasymaliev arrives in UAE on working visit
20:54
Maternity hospital in Osh reopened after major renovations
20:47
Cabinet Chairman takes control of investigation into tragic incident at Jerooy
20:41
SCNS conducts raid against Yakyn Inkar: Extremist materials seized
20:35
Pawnshops on verge of major changes: Cabinet introduces tough standards