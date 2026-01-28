13:03
Author of extremist publications detained in Osh

Officers of the Service for Combating Extremism and Illegal Migration of the Department of Internal Affairs of Kara-Suu district identified a citizen who was distributing materials prohibited for use in Kyrgyzstan through social media. The department’s press service reported.

According to a forensic linguistic examination, the suspect’s page contained open publications of materials related to an extremist and terrorist organization, whose activities are prohibited in Kyrgyzstan.

Based on the collected materials, a criminal case has been opened under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Production and distribution of extremist materials). As part of the investigation, 22-year-old R.Kh. uulu was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are identifying possible accomplices and other circumstances of the case.
link: https://24.kg/english/359579/
views: 179
