State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan temporarily bans visits to prisoners

The State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan temporarily banned visits to convicted and people under investigation. Press service of the state agency reported.

Until the improvement of epidemiological situation, holding of cultural, sports and other public events on the territory of the penitentiary system facilities was temporarily limited.

«Temporary restrictions on taking and issue of perishable foodstuffs to the special contingent have been introduced. Short-term and long-term visits are temporarily prohibited with the exception of investigative and other criminal procedural actions. Institutions install sanitizers and air purifiers. Employees and visitors are provided with disinfectants and medical masks. The institutions have the necessary food products, medicines and other essential drugs,» the State Penitentiary Service added.
