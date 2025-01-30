Ulan Zholdubaev appointed Deputy Chairman of Penitentiary Service

Major of the Internal Service Ulan Zholdubaev has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the department reported.

The corresponding order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Ulan Zholdubaev was born on September 25, 1987 in Ak-Muz village, At-Bashy district, Naryn region. In 2009, he graduated from the faculty of criminalistics of the Kyrgyz State Law Academy.

Previously, he held the position of deputy head of the Main Operational and Regime Department of the Penitentiary Service. He is married and has four children.