Penitentiary Service donates playpens, toys to children of convicted women

Employees of the central office of the State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan donated playpens and toys to convicts with children serving their sentences in correctional institution No. 2 (women’s prison colony) in Stepnoye village, Alamedin district. The press service of the State Penitentiary Service reported.

«The initiative to provide charitable assistance came from the employees themselves, who decided to support convicted mothers and create more comfortable conditions for their children. The gifts were presented to the convicted women by the head of the Main Directorate of Internal Investigations Elbrus Toktomambetov and the head of the Department of Educational, Social and Psychological Work Nurdin Berdikozhoev. During the meeting, they emphasized the importance of observing the regime in the institution and wished the convicts a speedy return to their families,» the statement says.

The State Penitentiary Service noted that the convicted women expressed gratitude for the attention and the opportunity to make their children’s stay more comfortable. Currently, five women with children are being held in the correctional institution No. 2.

«The state actively supports initiatives aimed at improving the conditions of detention of convicts. New facilities are being built, major repairs are being carried out, nutrition is being improved, and employment opportunities are being created, which contributes to their resocialization,» the state service added.

In addition, the State Penitentiary Service continues to work on creation of a more humane environment in places of deprivation of liberty, in particular with regard to women with children.
