New Chairman of Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed

New Chairman of the Penitentiary Service under the Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan has been appointed. The press service of the agency informed 24.kg news agency.

On December 18, the head of the Penitentiary Service, Major General of the Internal Service Askat Egemberdiev, was relieved of his post due to transfer to another position. The corresponding order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The new head — Lieutenant Colonel of the Internal Service Chyngyz Kozhoshev — was introduced to the staff.

Chyngyz Kozhoshev was born in 1985 in the city of Osh, has a higher legal education. He graduated from Osh State University with a degree in jurisprudence.

Before his appointment as Chairman of the Penitentiary Service, he headed institution No. 25 in the city of Osh.