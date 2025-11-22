18:16
Kyrgyzstan’s Penitentiary Service studies experience of Russian prison system

Representatives from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and China discussed the modernization of penitentiary systems and the introduction of new technologies, including for the rehabilitation of convicts, at the 7th International Penitentiary Forum Crime, Punishment, Rehabilitation, held in Ryazan. TASS reports.

Chinese delegation participated in the forum for the first time.

The head of the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Russian Federation noted that the forum «has established itself as an authoritative scientific platform for discussing current issues in modern penitentiary science and practice,» and that international participation «provides ample opportunities for discussing the application and improvement of criminal penalties, the development of probation in Russia, and social, educational, and psychological work.»

Participants presented their experiences in social, educational, and psychological work with prisoners, the use of innovations to modernize the penal system, the development of alternative punishments, and the implementation of digital technologies in prison services.
