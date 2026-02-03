Maksat Dzhumataev appointed Deputy Chairman of State Penitentiary Service

Colonel Maksat Dzhumataev has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the State Penitentiary Service and Head of the Department of Security and Escort. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The appointment document, dated February 3, 2026, was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Prior to his new appointment, Maksat Dzhumataev served as Deputy Head of the Department of Material and Technical Support of the State Penitentiary Service.

Maksat Dzhumataev was born on March 30, 1977. He has been serving in the Armed Forces since 1994.