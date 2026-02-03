17:48
USD 87.45
EUR 103.64
RUB 1.14
English

Maksat Dzhumataev appointed Deputy Chairman of State Penitentiary Service

Colonel Maksat Dzhumataev has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the State Penitentiary Service and Head of the Department of Security and Escort. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The appointment document, dated February 3, 2026, was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Prior to his new appointment, Maksat Dzhumataev served as Deputy Head of the Department of Material and Technical Support of the State Penitentiary Service.

Maksat Dzhumataev was born on March 30, 1977. He has been serving in the Armed Forces since 1994.
link: https://24.kg/english/360444/
views: 100
Print
Related
Akylbek Eshimov elected new President of Kok-Boru Federation
New director of Kyrgyzfarmatsiya state enterprise appointed
Kyrgyzstan replaces representative in CSTO leadership
Kairat Tursunkulov appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan
Dastan Uranov appointed Deputy Director of Urban Development Department
Another Kyrgyzstan’s representative appointed to EEC management
Heads of National Cardiology Centers appointed
Aibek Artykbaev relieved of his post as Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Mongolia
New head of Chui district appointed following scandal
Daniyar Bapyshov appointed Director of Urban Development Department
Popular
Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan
EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia
Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported
Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall
3 February, Tuesday
17:41
Kyrgyzstan’s population nears 7.4 million: New statistics released Kyrgyzstan’s population nears 7.4 million: New statisti...
17:31
Kyrgyzaltyn to leverage U.S. technologies for mineral extraction
17:18
Maksat Dzhumataev appointed Deputy Chairman of State Penitentiary Service
17:13
Akylbek Eshimov elected new President of Kok-Boru Federation
16:39
Speaker calls 30% quota for women in Kyrgyz Parliament progressive practice