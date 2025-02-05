10:45
State Penitentiary Service under Cabinet of Ministers established in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the decree «On Certain Issues of the Penitentiary System». According to the document, the State Penitentiary Service under the Cabinet of Ministers was established on the basis of the Penitentiary Service under the Ministry of Justice.

In addition, the Security and Convoy Service under the Ministry of Justice was renamed to the Department of Security and Convoy of the State Penitentiary Service.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to develop and approve the regulations on the new service in accordance with the established procedure, submit relevant draft regulations within a month, and take the necessary organizational and financial measures.
