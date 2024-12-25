Penitentiary Service denies rumors of mass violations in detention center 1

The State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan denies information spread in news publics about mass beatings of prisoners, hunger strikes, and obstruction of the work of lawyers and human rights organizations in the pretrial detention center 1.

According to the state service, these claims are not true. All defendants and convicts in the pretrial detention center are required to comply with internal regulations, maintain cleanliness, keep up their appearance, and comply with the legal requirements of the institution’s employees.

«Since December 20, 2024, the pretrial detention center 1 has been visited by 289 lawyers, 12 of whom — in just one day, December 21. The pretrial detention center was also inspected by employees of the National Center for the Prevention of Torture and the Akyikatchi’s (Ombudsman) Institute. No violations were recorded during the visits, with the exception of two statements that were later withdrawn,» he said.

At the moment, only one prisoner, Temirlan Sultanbekov, is on a hunger strike. The Penitentiary Service calls his actions demonstrative and blackmailing, aimed at disrupting the work of the institution and discrediting its employees.

As part of the fight against the criminal subculture, large-scale measures were carried out in the pretrial detention center 1: 87 illegally stored mobile phones were confiscated, the illegal activities of 52 leaders and active members of criminal groups were neutralized.

The Penitentiary Service emphasizes that the service’s activities are carried out under the strict control of higher authorities and prosecutorial supervision. Appeals and complaints related to the work of the institution should be filed in accordance with the procedure established by law.

Citizens and the media are urged to trust only official sources of information and refrain from disseminating false information.