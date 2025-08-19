Kamchybek Tashiev hands over equipment to Security and Escort Department

The Department of Security and Escort under the State Penitentiary Service of Kyrgyzstan received modern equipment worth 81 million soms. The press service of the State Penitentiary Service reported.

On behalf of the President, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the State Committee for National Security, Colonel General Kamchybek Tashiev, presented the department with:

14 special vehicles;

191 surveillance cameras;

9 drones;

450 body cameras.

Kamchybek Tashiev stressed that conditions for strengthening the department’s material and technical base will continue to be provided and noted the importance of providing all employees with housing.

He also reminded staff to prevent corruption within the penitentiary system and urged them to continue active efforts toward the resocialization of convicts.