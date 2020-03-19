11:24
USD 72.90
EUR 81.83
RUB 0.98
English

At least 19 criminal cases opened on overpricing in Kyrgyzstan

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan warns of inadmissibility of artificial, unjustified price increases for essential food products and prevention of violation of quarantine rules. Press service of the supervisory body reported.

The republic’s law enforcement agencies registered 19 pre-trial proceedings and 9 misconducts on the facts of unreasonably high prices for food products (flour, sugar) and medical products.

«In addition, two cases were registered on the fact of dissemination of false information about an outbreak of coronavirus in the republic, as well as one misconduct of a foreigner, who arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic and evaded a physical examination to detect a virus. An investigation is underway on all the facts, the course of which was taken under the control of the Prosecutor General’s Office,» the supervisory body said.

The supervisory body reminded that setting and keeping monopolistically high or low prices provides for criminal liability under the article «Monopolistic actions and restriction of competition» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In case of violation of the conditions and rules of quarantine, as a result of which it is possible to infect an indefinite number of people, the perpetrators can be held liable under the Article «Intentional or reckless violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules, which caused a mass disease, poisoning of people or other serious harm» of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as under the Article «Intentional or reckless violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules that, through negligence, caused less serious harm to health» of the Code of Misconduct of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Three cases of coronavirus infection in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan were reported yesterday. The infected came from a mini hajj in Saudi Arabia.
link: https://24.kg/english/147040/
views: 113
Print
Related
Government of Kyrgyzstan to control prices of 11 types of goods
Government of Kyrgyzstan to set limit prices for basic foodstuffs in regions
Government of Kyrgyzstan to introduce state regulation of flour prices
Two criminal cases opened for food speculation in Kyrgyzstan
Maximum price decrease for non-food products registered in Kyrgyzstan
Sugar price falls by 5.5 soms compared to 2018 in Kyrgyzstan
Alcohol and tobacco prices grow by 49.1 percent in Kyrgyzstan for 5 years
Bishkek has lowest mutton, butter, flour and potatoes prices among EEU capitals
3.8 times less food can be purchased for salary in Bishkek than in Moscow
1.9 times less food can be purchased in Bishkek than in Moscow
Popular
Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus cases registered in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list) Airlines cancel flights from Manas airport due to coronavirus (list)
All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized All passengers of flight from Saudi Arabia found and hospitalized
Kyrgyzstan closes borders, introduces ban on entry of foreigners Kyrgyzstan closes borders, introduces ban on entry of foreigners
19 March, Thursday
11:15
Government of Kyrgyzstan to purchase wheat for 400 million soms Government of Kyrgyzstan to purchase wheat for 400 mill...
10:52
Chinese authorities name medicine for coronavirus treatment
10:38
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Parties speak for postponement of local elections
10:27
Almaty to be completely closed on March 22 due to coronavirus
10:20
Kindergartens to be shut down in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus