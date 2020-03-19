At least 19 criminal cases opened on overpricing in Kyrgyzstan

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan warns of inadmissibility of artificial, unjustified price increases for essential food products and prevention of violation of quarantine rules. Press service of the supervisory body reported.

The republic’s law enforcement agencies registered 19 pre-trial proceedings and 9 misconducts on the facts of unreasonably high prices for food products (flour, sugar) and medical products.

«In addition, two cases were registered on the fact of dissemination of false information about an outbreak of coronavirus in the republic, as well as one misconduct of a foreigner, who arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic and evaded a physical examination to detect a virus. An investigation is underway on all the facts, the course of which was taken under the control of the Prosecutor General’s Office,» the supervisory body said.

The supervisory body reminded that setting and keeping monopolistically high or low prices provides for criminal liability under the article «Monopolistic actions and restriction of competition» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In case of violation of the conditions and rules of quarantine, as a result of which it is possible to infect an indefinite number of people, the perpetrators can be held liable under the Article «Intentional or reckless violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules, which caused a mass disease, poisoning of people or other serious harm» of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as under the Article «Intentional or reckless violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules that, through negligence, caused less serious harm to health» of the Code of Misconduct of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Three cases of coronavirus infection in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan were reported yesterday. The infected came from a mini hajj in Saudi Arabia.