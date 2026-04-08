Eggs, onions, and rice fall in price in Kyrgyzstan

On April 1, the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic conducted a comparative price monitoring of food products (bakery products, potatoes, vegetables, fruits, meat, milk, sugar, eggs, vegetable oil, and others) in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as in neighboring countries—the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The monitoring results revealed changes.

Prices of carrots increased by 1.4 percent, sugar — 0.5 percent, mutton (except for the fillet) — 0.4 percent, pasta (spaghetti) — 0.4 percent, butter (unsalted, at least 72 percent fat, without additives and vegetable oils) — 0.1 percent, refined sunflower oil — 0.1 percent, pasteurized milk with a fat content of 2.5-3.2 percent — increased by 0.1 percent, while process of eggs increased by 3.3 percent, onions — by 2.3 percent, rice — by 0.4 percent, beef (except for the fillet) — by 0.2 percent.