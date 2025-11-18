SCNS warns business owners against price gouging on meat

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of the Kyrgyz Republic conducted field inspections together with representatives of the Bishkek City Hall, the Antimonopoly Service, and law enforcement bodies, engaging with major retailers selling meat products. The measures were taken to ensure food security and compliance with the state price regulation introduced on meat.

Since August 11, 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers has enforced state regulation of meat prices, which must not exceed 690 soms per kilogram.

During the discussions, business owners were reminded of the need to strictly adhere to the established price regulation and to prevent any artificial price increases for meat products. Officials emphasized that any detected cases of artificial price inflation or non-compliance with the state pricing rules will result in legal accountability under the laws of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The SCNS continues to carry out measures aimed at ensuring food security and preventing artificial price growth on essential goods.

Furthermore, the SCNS warned that any deliberate manipulation of meat pricing that goes beyond legal norms will be treated as a criminal offense.