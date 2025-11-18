13:41
USD 87.45
EUR 101.48
RUB 1.08
English

SCNS warns business owners against price gouging on meat

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of the Kyrgyz Republic conducted field inspections together with representatives of the Bishkek City Hall, the Antimonopoly Service, and law enforcement bodies, engaging with major retailers selling meat products. The measures were taken to ensure food security and compliance with the state price regulation introduced on meat.

Since August 11, 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers has enforced state regulation of meat prices, which must not exceed 690 soms per kilogram.

During the discussions, business owners were reminded of the need to strictly adhere to the established price regulation and to prevent any artificial price increases for meat products. Officials emphasized that any detected cases of artificial price inflation or non-compliance with the state pricing rules will result in legal accountability under the laws of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The SCNS continues to carry out measures aimed at ensuring food security and preventing artificial price growth on essential goods.

Furthermore, the SCNS warned that any deliberate manipulation of meat pricing that goes beyond legal norms will be treated as a criminal offense.
link: https://24.kg/english/351321/
views: 121
Print
Related
Agriculture Ministry promises uninterrupted direct meat supplies from farmers
Economy Ministry calls on suppliers to reduce prices of essential goods
Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods
Kyrgyzstan fully self-sufficient in beef and mutton
State regulation of meat prices in Kyrgyzstan extended until December 31
SCNS proposes law allowing phone disconnection in case of security threats
SCNS shuts down illegal currency exchange network at Dostuk checkpoint
SCNS to get authority to conduct expert examinations on contractual basis
SCNS holds meeting to ensure stability before elections
Kamchybek Tashiev swears in young SCNS soldiers
Popular
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway may be completed 2 years ahead of schedule China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway may be completed 2 years ahead of schedule
Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods
Chon-Alai district aims to fully transition to organic status Chon-Alai district aims to fully transition to organic status
18 November, Tuesday
13:03
Courts switch to digital format: Law on online hearings adopted in Kyrgyzstan Courts switch to digital format: Law on online hearings...
12:38
Chinese Foreign Minister to visit Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan
12:29
Kazakhstan chooses name for its first nuclear power plant
12:19
SCNS warns business owners against price gouging on meat
12:09
Valentina Shevchenko shares plans for her fighting career