First Deputy Cabinet Chairman outlines measures to stabilize prices

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev spoke about measures to stabilize prices and improve coordination between government agencies and markets at a board meeting of the Chui Regional State Administration summarizing the results of 2025.

«It is precisely at markets that close cooperation must be established between local authorities and the antimonopoly service,» he noted.

According to him, it is important to avoid exceeding authority when conducting monitoring activities and inspections.

«At markets, joint work should be carried out by local authorities and the antimonopoly body. The Prosecutor’s Office says that during monitoring or inspections, powers are allegedly exceeded and orders are issued. Inspections should be conducted properly, without excesses, and explanatory work should be carried out,» Daniyar Amangeldiev said.

He added that the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers has instructed the Ministry of Agriculture, the Agro-Food Corporation, and the Ministry of Finance to consider the issue of importing meat from Belarus or Russia to help stabilize prices.

«If we take such serious measures in a timely and coordinated manner, I believe the overall situation will remain stable. The most important thing is to avoid fragmented and unsystematic decisions,» the official concluded.
