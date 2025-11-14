16:48
Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan has announced that the Antimonopoly Regulation Service will step up monitoring of prices for socially important goods across the country in all retail outlets, including markets, supermarkets, shops and hypermarkets.

The ministry reported that as of November 12, 2025, the average consumer prices (in soms) are as follows:

  • Wheat flour, first grade (local production) — 35.1 per kg
  • Wheat flour, first grade (imported) — 44.6 per kg
  • Wheat bread from first-grade flour — 65.7 per kg
  • Flatbread — 96.4 per kg
  • Pasteurized milk (2.5–3.2%) — 77.8 per liter
  • Refined sunflower oil — 156.8 per liter
  • Butter (unsalted, min. 72.5 %) — 644.5 per kg
  • Beef (excluding boneless) — 675 per kg
  • Mutton (excluding boneless) — 674.7 per kg
  • Granulated sugar — 75.6 per kg
  • White polished rice — 144.6 per kg
  • Vermicelli — 75.7 per kg
  • Spaghetti (packaged) — 74.4 per 400 g
  • Pasta, short-cut (bulk) — 74.1 per kg
  • Chicken eggs — 103.1 per 10 pieces
  • Potatoes — 40.6 per kg
  • Carrots — 47.5 per kg
  • Onions — 29.5 per kg
  • Coal (local) — 6,943.8 per ton
  • Coal (imported) — 8,587.5 per ton
  • AI 92 gasoline — 74.9 per liter
  • Diesel fuel — 80.6 per liter
  • LPG/autogas — 38.9 per liter
  • Liquefied gas — 735.2 per 10-kg cylinder

Mineral fertilizers:

  • Ammonium nitrate — 31.6 per kg
  • Urea — 41.4 per kg
  • Ammophos — 48.1 per kg
  • Hay — 318.3 per bale
  • Straw — 200.4 per bale
  • Universal mixed feed — 28.2 per kg
  • Bran — 22.2 per kg
  • Corn — 26.9 per kg
  • Feed wheat — 24.9 per kg.

The monitoring results will record the market prices of the aforementioned goods. In cases of price gouging or violations of state regulation rules, citizens may contact the regional offices of the Antimonopoly Regulation Service:

  1. Central office — Bishkek, 7b/1, Baytik Baatyr Street, 0312 56 31 97
  2. Chui regional office — 0312 66 52 04
  3. Bishkek office — 0312 66 49 44
  4. Osh regional office — 0322 25 50 97
  5. Osh city office — 0322 25 63 42
  6. Batken office — 0362 25 03 23
  7. Talas office — 0342 25 58 51
  8. Issyk-Kul office — 0392 23 18 86
  9. Jalal-Abad office — 0372 27 00 25
  10. Naryn office — 0352 25 09 53.
