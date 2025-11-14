Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan has announced that the Antimonopoly Regulation Service will step up monitoring of prices for socially important goods across the country in all retail outlets, including markets, supermarkets, shops and hypermarkets.

The ministry reported that as of November 12, 2025, the average consumer prices (in soms) are as follows:

Wheat flour, first grade (local production) — 35.1 per kg

Wheat flour, first grade (imported) — 44.6 per kg

Wheat bread from first-grade flour — 65.7 per kg

Flatbread — 96.4 per kg

Pasteurized milk (2.5–3.2%) — 77.8 per liter

Refined sunflower oil — 156.8 per liter

Butter (unsalted, min. 72.5 %) — 644.5 per kg

Beef (excluding boneless) — 675 per kg

Mutton (excluding boneless) — 674.7 per kg

Granulated sugar — 75.6 per kg

White polished rice — 144.6 per kg

Vermicelli — 75.7 per kg

Spaghetti (packaged) — 74.4 per 400 g

Pasta, short-cut (bulk) — 74.1 per kg

Chicken eggs — 103.1 per 10 pieces

Potatoes — 40.6 per kg

Carrots — 47.5 per kg

Onions — 29.5 per kg

Coal (local) — 6,943.8 per ton

Coal (imported) — 8,587.5 per ton

AI 92 gasoline — 74.9 per liter

Diesel fuel — 80.6 per liter

LPG/autogas — 38.9 per liter

Liquefied gas — 735.2 per 10-kg cylinder

Mineral fertilizers:

Ammonium nitrate — 31.6 per kg

Urea — 41.4 per kg

Ammophos — 48.1 per kg

Hay — 318.3 per bale

Straw — 200.4 per bale

Universal mixed feed — 28.2 per kg

Bran — 22.2 per kg

Corn — 26.9 per kg

Feed wheat — 24.9 per kg.

The monitoring results will record the market prices of the aforementioned goods. In cases of price gouging or violations of state regulation rules, citizens may contact the regional offices of the Antimonopoly Regulation Service: