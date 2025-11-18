Economy Ministry calls on suppliers to reduce prices of essential goods

Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Sydykov held a meeting with major domestic suppliers of socially important goods. Representatives of the Tax Service from all four districts of Bishkek also participated in the meeting. The ministry’s press service reported.

According to it, the Minister of Economy called on businesses to demonstrate social responsibility and reconsider their pricing policies.

«We are working closely with major chain hypermarkets and markets in the capital. We already see understanding on their part and some results in reducing prices. Since this concerns the entire supply chain, it is necessary to reconsider price proposals. We are doing this in the interests of our citizens. We are in no way demanding that you operate at a loss—we are only asking for a reasonable approach,» the minister emphasized.

According to him, the Antimonopoly Regulation Service has strengthened control: over 30 fines have been imposed in the past two days alone.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce, together with the Antimonopoly Service, will continue to monitor prices to ensure stability in the consumer market and protect the interests of citizens.