10:36
USD 87.45
EUR 101.48
RUB 1.08
English

Economy Ministry calls on suppliers to reduce prices of essential goods

Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Sydykov held a meeting with major domestic suppliers of socially important goods. Representatives of the Tax Service from all four districts of Bishkek also participated in the meeting. The ministry’s press service reported.

According to it, the Minister of Economy called on businesses to demonstrate social responsibility and reconsider their pricing policies.

«We are working closely with major chain hypermarkets and markets in the capital. We already see understanding on their part and some results in reducing prices. Since this concerns the entire supply chain, it is necessary to reconsider price proposals. We are doing this in the interests of our citizens. We are in no way demanding that you operate at a loss—we are only asking for a reasonable approach,» the minister emphasized.

According to him, the Antimonopoly Regulation Service has strengthened control: over 30 fines have been imposed in the past two days alone.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce, together with the Antimonopoly Service, will continue to monitor prices to ensure stability in the consumer market and protect the interests of citizens.
link: https://24.kg/english/351281/
views: 112
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods
Kyrgyzstan to ban service charges in cafes — no menu price increase expected
Price reduction for some food products registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan introduces state regulation of coal prices from October 1
Decline in prices for key seasonal vegetables registered in Kyrgyzstan
Gold prices hit historic record, surpassing $3,600 per ounce
Bishkek resident fined for selling meat at inflated prices
Agriculture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan conducts monitoring of meat prices in regions
Kyrgyzstan tightens control over retail prices for meat
Kyrgyzstan’s authorities move to lower meat prices
Popular
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway may be completed 2 years ahead of schedule China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway may be completed 2 years ahead of schedule
Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods Kyrgyzstan strengthens price monitoring of socially important goods
Chon-Alai district aims to fully transition to organic status Chon-Alai district aims to fully transition to organic status
18 November, Tuesday
10:10
India to provide Kyrgyzstan with 253.2 million soms in grant aid India to provide Kyrgyzstan with 253.2 million soms in...
09:59
Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs meets with Chinese business community
09:46
Economy Ministry calls on suppliers to reduce prices of essential goods
09:35
Energy Minister inspects coal production and prices at Kara-Keche and Ak-Ulak
09:15
Cabinet Chairman arrives in Moscow to attend SCO Council meeting
17 November, Monday
17:23
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan proposes one-year control over potent substances
17:15
Support for garment industry discussed at Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
17:00
Over 180 Kyrgyzstanis stranded in Vietnam after flight cancellation
16:47
Part of Bishkek to have no drinking water on November 20
16:39
ARVI and influenza incidence in Kyrgyzstan continues to grow